Barclays cuts 285 jobs in Lithuania

The center's executive director says more jobs could go since Barclays is reconsidering its activity worldwide.





"This process might have impact on our business in Lithuania as well, but I would like to stress that nothing else is confirmed at this stage. If any major changes are planned in the future, we'll definitely inform about them," Mariano Andrade Gonzaleza was quoted as saying in the center's statement.





It also states that 244 out of 285 jobs eliminated in Vilnius will be moved to other countries, including the UK, the US and India. And 41 positions will be closed completely.





Based on previous reports, Barclays was considering firing 350 people. Around 1,100 people now work at the center in Vilnius.





Andrade Gonzalez underlined that Barclays is satisfied with the investment environment in Lithuania, highly-qualified staff and great services infrastructure, thus, the move is not directly related with the country.





Barclays established BGOL in 2009. It’s part of the Barclays financial services group.