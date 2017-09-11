Employment, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Technology

Barclays cuts 285 jobs in Lithuania

BC, Vilnius, 16.05.2018.
British bank Barclays' strategic centre for technologies and services – Barclays Group Operations Centre in Lithuania (BGOL) – is dismissing 285 employees, with around 800 people staying, reports LETA/BNS.

The center's executive director says more jobs could go since Barclays is reconsidering its activity worldwide.


"This process might have impact on our business in Lithuania as well, but I would like to stress that nothing else is confirmed at this stage. If any major changes are planned in the future, we'll definitely inform about them," Mariano Andrade Gonzaleza was quoted as saying in the center's statement.


It also states that 244 out of 285 jobs eliminated in Vilnius will be moved to other countries, including the UK, the US and India. And 41 positions will be closed completely.


Based on previous reports, Barclays was considering firing 350 people. Around 1,100 people now work at the center in Vilnius.


Andrade Gonzalez underlined that Barclays is satisfied with the investment environment in Lithuania, highly-qualified staff and great services infrastructure, thus, the move is not directly related with the country.


Barclays established BGOL in 2009. It’s part of the Barclays financial services group.




