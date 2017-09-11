Employment, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 16.05.2018, 15:09
Barclays cuts 285 jobs in Lithuania
The center's executive director says more jobs could go since Barclays is reconsidering its activity worldwide.
"This process might have impact on our business in Lithuania as well, but I would like to stress that nothing else is confirmed at this stage. If any major changes are planned in the future, we'll definitely inform about them," Mariano Andrade Gonzaleza was quoted as saying in the center's statement.
It also states that 244 out of 285 jobs eliminated in Vilnius will be moved to other countries, including the UK, the US and India. And 41 positions will be closed completely.
Based on previous reports, Barclays was considering firing 350 people. Around 1,100 people now work at the center in Vilnius.
Andrade Gonzalez underlined that Barclays is satisfied with the investment environment in Lithuania, highly-qualified staff and great services infrastructure, thus, the move is not directly related with the country.
Barclays established BGOL in 2009. It’s part of the Barclays financial services group.
- 16.05.2018 Nord Stream 2 receives positive conclusion of state expertise in Russia
- 16.05.2018 Telia Company plans to hire 400 IT specialists in Vilnius
- 16.05.2018 Ergo insurer posts EUR 1.7 mln in Q1 Baltic profit
- 16.05.2018 SEB forecasts slowest growth for Lithuania among Baltics in 2018
- 16.05.2018 Ombudsman: information on GDPR in Latvia is chaotic
- 16.05.2018 Shadow economy has risen in all Baltic states in 2017
- 16.05.2018 Литовская Linas Agro Group построит элеваторы в Латвии
- 16.05.2018 Latvia advances to 1/4 at Ice Hockey WC
- 16.05.2018 Lietuvos geležinkeliai разделят на троих
- 16.05.2018 In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%