The number of illegal Pay-TV connections in Latvian households declined by 20%

In 2017, out of a total of 707 00 households with TV access, 630,000 households used legal TV services, while 80,000 households opted for illegal TV connections. By contrast, in 2015, the number of households using the services of illegal pay-TV operators was 20% higher, reaching 100,000 households. As the author of the research, Prof. Arnis Sauka points out: "Despite this positive trend, the damage caused by the illegal Pay-TV market is high: in a year, taxes of around 9.6 million euro are not being paid. In addition, as a result of data gaps in calculating the number of households and other types of illegal Pay-TV, this should be considered a minimum amount".













Dace Kotzeva, Executive Director of the Association "For Legal Content!", underlines that in the reduction of the number of households using illegal connections of Pay-TV the State Police awareness of the agenda plays a crucial role. In 2017, overall the State Police performed 563 legality audits of audiovisual content and launched 19 criminal proceedings, which resulted in suspending the illegal supply of TV content to approximately 20,000 users. There were initiated 61 cases of administrative violation, and 23 protocols of administrative violation were drawn up. This year, 2 pirate websites, which were used on a daily basis by 27,000 users, were shut down.





To get an insight into the actual motivation and reasoning of the individuals who use illegal TV connections, simultaneously a research was conducted concerning the use of illegal web content, thus clarifying the amount of search requests made by Internet users for illegal streaming and downloading TV series and films, music, TV and sports programs, also learning about the prevailing attitudes towards the use of illegal content and main factors that contribute thereof. The research showed that 60% of users of Internet content expressed the opinion that the consequences - or penalties, when caught using illegal content on the Internet - are very small or rather small, whereas 56% of Internet content users believe that the likelihood of being caught using illegal content on the Internet is very low or even insignificant.





"The research on the pattern of illegal content use on the Internet was performed to draw a criminal profile of a typical illegal content user, thus revealing the motivation and reasoning of illegal content users in justification of their unlawful actions. Apparently, they are hiding it under seemingly strong pretenses, e.g. legal content is too expensive, sometimes it is quite difficult to understand which is a legal or illegal source ... However, under the surface, as the research clearly demonstrates, all too often such arguments are contradictory. For example, in the research 89% of Internet content users agree that the common belief "legal content is too expensive" promotes the motivation to use the content illegally, while at the same time, 67% of the users of the web content show an EUR "0" savings in the use of illegal content.





To put it another way, the users of illegal content in Latvia have absolutely no sense of risk of being caught, and the lack of responsibility of the ultimate consumer has created a situation when in our community that such offense is not considered a violation whatsoever", underlines Dace Kotzeva, Executive Director of the Association "For legal content! ".





It is precisely the indicators of the risk of being caught by the illegal streaming of TV series and films, music, and TV and sports broadcasting, the existence, and awareness of legal consequences of such behaviour generally constitute the basic beliefs and attitudes that, overall in 43% of cases in Europe strongly discourage users from using illegal content on the Internet.





The liability of ultimate consumer can be considered within the framework of civil, administrative or criminal liability legislation. Each European country has chosen and views the issue of the use of illegal content according to the situation in the respective country. Rihards Bunka, The Chairman of the Board of The Latvian Lawyers Association, believes that prior to the introduction of the ultimate consumer responsibility in Latvia, the suitability of a particular legal form of liability must be tailored to the domestic situation, and such an assessment and public discussion should be initiated in the immediate future.





In this respect, the research finds that 89% of the respondents express their willingness to pay for content on the Internet, which is a very high indicator. In addition, 43% of those who are willing to pay claim that they are willing to pay a monthly fee of EUR 5 to 10 for a TV series and film, for music, for TV and for sports, on each streaming site.





The research reveals that 53% of the illegal users of web content fully or partially tend to justify the illegal use of the content on the Internet. Respondents in all age groups responded this way, regardless of their respective income or welfare level. It is, however, important to underline that respondents with very high incomes (more than EUR 2501 after tax per household) justify the illegal use of web content more than the respondents with the lowest level of well-being, respectively, 60% vs 37.5%.





For the purpose of this study, with the paid TV services, is understood the use of TV in its "classical sense", while being aware of a steady increase in the use TV channels in Latvia being watched on smart devices, and this segment shows the growth in largest volumes of service providers.





The research on the habits of illegal web content is based on a representative survey of the population of Latvia: an online survey of 1006 respondents, which was conducted in early 2018.