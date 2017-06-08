Latvia and Norway have potential for expanding cooperation on start-ups, education and tourism

Photo: em.gov.lv

LETA was told at the Economics Ministry that the meeting between Aseradens and Angelvik dealt with bilateral cooperation as well as possibilities of expanding this cooperation.





"Latvia appreciates the successful regional and economic cooperation with Norway. Moreover, our countries share the same values and goals - to develop the Baltic and Nordic countries as an affluent and secure region of Europe in the long term," Aseradens said during the meeting.





Both Angelvik and Aseradens noted that it is important to both countries to develop cooperation on start-up businesses and innovation. At the same time, officials also voiced interest in developing educational cooperation, including professional education, particularly by developing joint study and student exchange programs.





Aseradens praised existing Latvian-Norwegian cooperation on the regional level, stressing the need to move towards closer Baltic-Nordic regional integration, especially in areas like energy, innovation, construction and green technology. The minister also thanked Norway for its contribution to the Baltic region's security.





Aseradens also noted the significance of Norway Grants program, which has helped deepen bilateral toes and find new cooperation opportunities, including for Latvia's SMEs to develop innovative, environmentally-friendly products, technologies and services. Norway Grants have supported 102 projects, as well as helped create 126 new jobs and develop 40 environmentally-friendly products and technologies.





Aseradens indicated that many Latvian construction companies are operating in the Norwegian market and that it is therefore important to align the two countries' construction standards and requirements.





Angelvik, on his part, said that Norway wants to develop more expensive cooperation with Latvia on tourism, which is essential for the region's further development.





After the meeting with Angelvik, Aseradens opened the Norwegian-Latvian business forum which had brought together more than 300 entrepreneurs from Norway, Norwegian entrepreneurs already doing business in Latvia, as well as Latvian entrepreneurs interested in building business contacts with Norwegians or starting a business in Norway.





As reported, the Norwegian-Latvian business forum has been organized as part of the visit of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to Latvia.