e-Maxima.lv joins Baltic food e-trade platform Barbora

Barbora service was implemented in Latvia as a result of sales of e-Maxima.lv service to the company Radas that manages the online store Barbora in Lithuania. Radas belongs to Lithuanian Maxima Grupe and its primary activity is development and implementation of online trade solutions. Barbora sales in 2017 reached EUR 20.1 million that is a 26% increase compared to the previous year.





Along with the brand change, the company will implement numerous innovations, improving shopping experience and expanding opportunities in ordering and delivery process. Moreover, it is planned that along with the company expanding its operations, the number of employees will double in 2018, turnover this year might reach up to EUR 7 million, doubled from 2017.





"During six years, since establishment of e-maxima.lv, the store has become the leader in the area of food and everyday goods retail in Latvia. Therefore we are ready to take the next step in the development of the company. Considering the experience of both companies in the e-commerce area, merger of e-Maxima.lv and Barbora will allow to continue developing and offering customers new innovations, thereby making shopping more convenient and efficient," said the Head of Maxima Latvija, Andris Vilcmeiers.





"Our customers have always been top priority for us, we take into account their habits and have created the new e-store interface according to that knowledge. New format of e-store includes elements that will make online shopping more convenient. For example, from now on it will be possible to make orders not only from your personal computer but also using a mobile application, different filters apply to find the necessary products out of 8,000 goods that make a large part of the assortment available in Maxima stores. Moreover, our clients will be able to choose the preferable delivery time within one hour," said Head of the store Barbora.lv, Sanita Berzina.





"The amount of e-trade of food and everyday goods in the Baltics increases rapidly. By consolidating businesses in different countries, we will be able to offer our customers the best practice, the latest solutions and technologies, thereby providing them even higher-level services and shopping experience. The team that implemented e-Maxima project in Latvia has reached good results, however, we believe that experience of Barbora in Lithuania will allow even more to increase the growth of online trade in Latvia," said Director of Radas, Tomas Kibildis.





As reported, Maxima Latvija closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 694 million, which is 0.7% more than in 2015, while the company's profit decreased 37.5% to EUR 11.98 million.





Maxima Latvija, founded in 2000, is one of the leading retail chains in Latvia. At present there are 154 Maxima stores in Latvia: 126 Maxima X stores, 24 Maxima XX supermarkets and four Maxima XXX hypermarkets. Maxima Latvija is fully owned by Dutch-registered company Lincoln Land Erste B.V, according to Firmas.lv business database.