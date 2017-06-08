Estonian Rescue Center now able to more precisely position iOS users

The caller location technique in case of an emergency which enables more precise positioning, called Advanced Mobile Location (AML), was made available to Android users in Estonia in June 2016.





"We know that the speed at which help reaches the person in distress depends on how quickly we are able to establish exactly where help is needed. Hence all the means that help rescue organizers in this work are critical," said Kaili Tamm, head of the service for planning and cooperation at the Alarm Center.





Tamm recommended everyone whose mobile device enables the use of AML to perform the necessary update to create preconditions for the police, rescuers and the ambulance service to reach the user more quickly.





The official said that the Alarm Center will go on asking people who make a call to 112 about their location despite the possibility to position the caller more precisely using mobile positioning.





"Since on the one hand we are talking about a technical solution, which can make mistakes, and we often deal with situations which are extremely time-critical, we have to be 100 percent certain about where the person in distress in located. So we will continue to ask people to maintain awareness about their location."





The AML system activates when a phone user makes a call to the emergency phone number 112. The telephone will then forward data about its location to the Alarm Center by SMS using GPS, wifi or mobile-mast location data. The data received from the device is displayed on the digital map on the computer monitor of the rescue organizer answering the call.





The first such calls from iPhones were received by the Alarm Center of Estonia within days of the release of the update.