Thursday, 29.03.2018, 13:22
Over 13,000 ICT specialists will be needed in Lithuania shortly
Some 78% of ICT companies in Lithuania intend to raise the need for these specialists, Paulius Vertelka, director at Infobalt, cited the survey. Around 22,600 ICT specialists currently work in Lithuania.
"Within the coming three years, the market will need 13,300 ICT specialists. We conducted a similar survey last year, and the number then stood at approximately 11,000. We see that the market expectations and ambitions are growing, however, we have the headache of satisfying the need," Vertelka told a news conference on Thursday.
Among the professions of the biggest demand are programmers, project managers, consultants, testers, system architects, information security administrators and graphics designers.
According to data provided by the Sodra state-run social insurer for March, average salaries of ICT specialists stood at 1,590 euros, which is twice of the country's average.
