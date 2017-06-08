Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.03.2018, 14:48
Lithuania on its way to joining European laser organization ELI
ELI-DC Director General Carlo Rizzuto, who visited Lithuania this week, notes that the country already participates in the European laser organization's activities as a supplier and that ELI membership would open up even wider opportunities for its companies.
"In the next five to ten years, we expect to attract around 130 million euros in new investment. Thus, member states will see more money return into the economy than they'll have contribute in membership fees," Rizzuto said.
"Specifically, Lithuania would have to contribute less than one percent of the total contributions by all members. This is less than 1 million euros," he said.
The construction of large laser research centers in Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary is nearing completion.
According to Eugenijus Butkus, spokesman for the education and science minister, Lithuania leans towards being a center for expertise and excellence, rather than for infrastructure.
