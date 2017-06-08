Entrepreneurship, IT minister invites Indian IT specialists to Estonia

Photo: mkm.ee

"It is a win-win situation for both countries as we will get skilled labor and Indians will get an opportunity to work in a country that is at the forefront of IT innovation," Palo said, adding that the "Study in Estonia" program has also been launched, which encourages the youth to acquire quality education in Estonia.





"For startups, the e-residency program gives them a chance to be an e-resident, that is they can avail Estonia's e-services, irrespective of where they are located. We have over 30,000 e-residents from 152 different countries, of which 1,200 are from India," the minister said.





The visit of an Estonian business delegation to India organized in cooperation by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and Enterprise Estonia began last Wednesday and ended on Monday. The business delegation visited the three main business centers in India: Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.





In order to develop economic relations between Estonia and India, Palo had scheduled meetings with seven Indian ministers. The central themes of the meetings included cooperation in the digital field, exchange of e-governance experience and the Indian ministers expressed great interest also in Estonia's cyber security practices.





The business delegation accompanying the minister was made up of executives from the Estonian companies Comodule, Rose Mons, Guardtime, Velmenni, TransferFriend, Jobbatical, EnLife, Nordic Automation Systems, as well as people from Enterprise Estonia and the e-residency and Work In Estonia programs.