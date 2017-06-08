EU – Baltic States, Innovations, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:49
SES Networks Announces Partnerships for Groundbreaking O3b mPOWER Customer Edge Terminals
Developed with leading
technology partners, O3b mPOWER Customer Edge Terminals (CET) will combine innovative
steerable antenna technology with functionality spanning modem, networking and edge
compute capabilities. The O3b mPOWER CET will deliver advanced network
capability in form factors optimized for market specific cost, performance and
power that are quick and simple to install, a key part of the strategy to scale
SES Networks’ proven Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) system for mass connectivity.
ALCAN, Isotropic
Systems and Viasat each have unique,
innovative and alternative approaches for the antenna technology, enabling SES
Networks and its O3b mPOWER ecosystem with the best possible solutions for its
customer market needs. This development strategy plays a critical role in
making it faster, easier and more affordable to expand service reach for both SES
Networks and its customers in the dynamic mobility, fixed data and government
markets.
“O3b mPOWER is designed to
provide cloud-scale connectivity through a ‘virtual fibre’ network for
application-aware services on a global scale,” said John-Paul Hemingway,
Executive Vice President of Product, Marketing and Strategy for SES Networks. “We
believe that working closely with partners like ALCAN, Isotropic Systems and
Viasat in a robust development ecosystem will enable us to introduce the latest
innovations and greatest cost-efficiencies across multiple market segments at
great scale.”
O3b mPOWER creates a unique
ecosystem of technology partners in space segment, ground infrastructure and
software innovation. In addition to accelerating time to market for new
technologies that bring scale to SES Networks, this approach to working
together with industry partners in an open, collaborative, standards-based
ecosystem will help make satellite a more seamless and mainstream part of
global, cloud-scale data networking.
The O3b mPOWER technology partners
each bring a differentiated approach to providing innovative technology for SES
Networks’ CET:
·
ALCAN is working to develop a smart antenna that is flat, low
power, and has no mechanical moving parts. The antenna has electronic beam
steering capability, which is implemented using liquid crystal (LC) panels that
can be manufactured at low cost in LC display assembly lines;
·
Isotropic Systems is developing a low-cost, low power, unlimited
instantaneous bandwidth, optical-based, multi-beam electronically steered terminal
that can transmit and receive high bandwidth signals in the same modular and
scalable aperture;
·
Viasat is designing and building an all-electronic dual-beam flat
panel antenna system to meet the requirements of the O3b mPOWER next-generation
MEO satellite fleet. The Viasat antenna is based on proprietary flat panel core
technology, a new radio frequency (RF) integrated circuit and a modular
approach that will enable multiple types of user terminals to keep pace with
growing broadband connectivity demands.
“We are delighted to have
achieved this milestone and are looking forward to working with SES to develop
a low-cost and low-power flat panel antenna for SES and its MEO constellation”,
said Dr. Onur Karabey, CEO at ALCAN. “At ALCAN, we are excited to be developing
our ground-breaking smart antennas and are ideally positioned to meet the
demands of an increasingly mobile and connected world.”
“Users and service providers
worldwide are demanding greater access to broadband, and satellite-based
network providers like SES have the opportunity to deliver ubiquitous
connectivity services to these potential customers with new and existing HTS
capacity at all orbits,” said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic
Systems. “Our partnership with SES Networks will help us further develop and
deploy our terminal technology. Their new Customer Edge Terminals aim to
dramatically change satellite communications by providing cost-effective,
high-throughput capacity for global users who lack much-needed connectivity.”
“As part of Viasat’s commitment to broadband satellite services we
have made some significant advancements in ground infrastructure and terminal
technologies,” said Kevin Harkenrider, president, Commercial Networks at
Viasat. “We look forward to being an integral part of SES’ O3b mPOWER ecosystem
and believe our flat panel technology will help create compelling end-to-end
experiences for SES Networks and its end-users.”
At the heart
of the unique O3b mPOWER system will be seven super-powered MEO satellites,
with more than 30,000 dynamic, electronically-generated fully-shapeable and
steerable beams that can be shifted and switched in real time. The fleet, built
by Boeing, is scheduled for launch in 2021 and is scalable to multiple terabits
of throughput globally, providing coverage to an area of nearly 400 million
square kilometres.
- 08.03.2018 Estonian, Finnish e-commerce companies Hansapost, Hobby Hall merge
- 08.03.2018 Lithuania's transpmin expects navigation growth after decline in port fees
- 08.03.2018 Вкус Франции в Риге представят 14 латвийских ресторанов
- 08.03.2018 ECB to ask European Court of Justice to clarify situation with restrictions imposed on Rimsevics
- 08.03.2018 Australia to open its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn
- 08.03.2018 Минфин Эстонии подозревает концерн Hkscan в уклонении от налогов
- 08.03.2018 Hansapost и Hobby Hall объединились
- 08.03.2018 Еврокомиссия: в 2017 году в Латвии был самый высокий экономический рост начиная с 2011 года
- 08.03.2018 В планах Maximos grupe – облигации и развитие в Европе
- 08.03.2018 Структурный дефицит госбюджета Эстонии вырастет в этом году до 1,5 % ВВП