Legislation, Lithuania, Technology

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 15.02.2018, 21:39

Technical problems disrupt issuance of ID documents in Lithuania

BC, Vilnius, 15.02.2018.Print version
AD
The issuance of identification documents in Lithuania has been temporarily disrupted by technical problems, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday, informs LETA/BNS.

"The Identity Documents Personalization Center expects the machines to be back in operation by the evening," it said in a press release.


According to the ministry, the center's document production machines are more than ten years old.


Funds have been allocated for the acquisition of new equipment this year, it said, adding that new machines could be delivered to Lithuania in the second half of the year.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 