Centennial playlist created on Spotify for Lithuania's centennial anniversary

The centennial Spotify playlist covers folk music, classical music, jazz and rock of this and last century, as well as popular or modern electronic music.





The playlist includes pieces by composers Mikalojus Konstantinas Ciurlionis and Faustas Latenas, popular songs by Danielius Dolskis, Vytautas Kernagis, Antis, BIX, Foje, Skyle, G&G Sindikatas, Leon Somov and Jazzu, as well as other bands and performers.





"Every single one of us can feel the centennial anniversary of our restored statehood in our own way – through history, art, food or trips. Music is yet another way of discovering Lithuania. We have the first 100 songs but I hope this is only the beginning, as well have plenty more authors who we take pride in and who tell about Lithuania," Neringa Vaisbrode, the head of the secretariat for the centennial celebrations, said in a press release.





On Feb. 16 of 1918, the Council of Lithuania declared restoration of Lithuania's statehood.