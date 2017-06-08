Stronger tech ties top agenda of meeting between Lithuanian, South Korean presidents

Photo: lrp.lt

Although over the last five years trade between Lithuania and South Korea grew five-fold, it is still dominated by traditional goods and services, the Lithuanian President's Office said. According to the press release, South Korea is one of the most advanced countries focusing on science, inventions and creativity, while Lithuania is known in the world as an innovator in life sciences and financial technologies, and Lithuanian-made lasers are already in demand in South Korea. Closer cooperation would most certainly better tap into the potential of both countries and promote economic growth as well as scientific progress.

The two presidents discussed cooperation between South Korea and NATO and possibilities to exchange experience in cyber defense.

In the Lithuanian leader's words, the LNG terminal Independence that was built in South Korea marked the beginning of qualitatively new relations between both countries. The terminal, which became a guarantor of regional energy independence, is an example on ways to employ progress for ensuring national stability and prosperity.

International security challenges were also high on the agenda of the meeting. In Grybauskaite's words, Lithuania and South Korea share the experience of living in a complicated and unpredictable neighborhood. The Lithuanian president underscored that Lithuania supported international efforts to achieve the nuclear disarmament of North Korea and the implementation of sanctions imposed by the United Nations.