Thursday, 08.02.2018
Stronger tech ties top agenda of meeting between Lithuanian, South Korean presidents
Although over the last five years trade between Lithuania and South Korea
grew five-fold, it is still dominated by traditional goods and services, the
Lithuanian President's Office said. According to the press release, South Korea
is one of the most advanced countries focusing on science, inventions and
creativity, while Lithuania is known in the world as an innovator in life
sciences and financial technologies, and Lithuanian-made lasers are already in
demand in South Korea. Closer cooperation would most certainly better tap into
the potential of both countries and promote economic growth as well as
scientific progress.
The two presidents discussed cooperation between South Korea and NATO and
possibilities to exchange experience in cyber defense.
In the Lithuanian leader's words, the LNG terminal Independence that was
built in South Korea marked the beginning of qualitatively new relations
between both countries. The terminal, which became a guarantor of regional
energy independence, is an example on ways to employ progress for ensuring
national stability and prosperity.
International security challenges were also high on the agenda of the
meeting. In Grybauskaite's words, Lithuania and South Korea share the
experience of living in a complicated and unpredictable neighborhood. The
Lithuanian president underscored that Lithuania supported international efforts
to achieve the nuclear disarmament of North Korea and the implementation of
sanctions imposed by the United Nations.
