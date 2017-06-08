1 mln prescriptions have been issued on e-health system in Latvia

Most of the e-prescriptions have already been used by patients – medicines have been bought 827,000 times using an e-prescription.

Stalberga also said that the number of sick notes issued on the e-health system has also risen considerably – by 96,000 in a month.

According to NVD, other e-health services are also being used more actively – more than 117,000 visual diagnostics results have been put on the e-health system, and doctors have added information on their patients more than 14,000 times.

At the same time, the responsible specialists are monitoring operation of the e-health system and is providing the necessary informative or technical support to the medical institutions.

As reported, using the new e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare institutions for prescribing government-funded medicines and issuing sick notes in Latvia on January 1 this year. Initially there were many complaints about the new system being too slow and other malfunctions.