Friday, 02.02.2018, 13:16
1 mln prescriptions have been issued on e-health system in Latvia
Most of the e-prescriptions have already been used by patients – medicines
have been bought 827,000 times using an e-prescription.
Stalberga also said that the number of sick notes issued on the e-health
system has also risen considerably – by 96,000 in a month.
According to NVD, other e-health services are also being used more actively
– more than 117,000 visual diagnostics results have been put on the e-health
system, and doctors have added information on their patients more than 14,000
times.
At the same time, the responsible specialists are monitoring operation of
the e-health system and is providing the necessary informative or technical
support to the medical institutions.
As reported, using the new e-health system became mandatory for all
healthcare institutions for prescribing government-funded medicines and issuing
sick notes in Latvia on January 1 this year. Initially there were many
complaints about the new system being too slow and other malfunctions.
