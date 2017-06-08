Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Security, Technology
Closed state communication network planned in Lithuania
"Even
if we do not have Internet, even in case of a crisis and cut-off cables, the
remaining state sector must remain functional and operational. You cannot do
anything without communication these days," Defense Vice-Minister Edvinas Kerza told BNS.
The Defense Ministry will be in charge of development
of the network after consolidating cyber security institutions earlier this
year.
In Kerza's words, the ministry has drafted legal acts
on development of the network, and the bills should reach the parliament during
the spring session.
The vice-minister said the network would cover systems
of ministries, municipalities, police commissariats, health care institutions,
the tax inspectorate and the social insurer Sodra.
The crucial state network is being developed not only
for increased safety of data transfers but also to facilitate work of top
executives of the institutions who are currently in charge of cybersecurity,
said Kerza.
"As a matter of fact, it hard to expect every
institution to have cyber security specialists who cost a lot and take a lot to
keep (…), therefore, if the task is taken over by the Defense Ministry, the
entire state will be safer and we will not have to reinvent the bicycle,"
he added.
The meeting of the National Security Commission was
attended by representatives of the government, intelligence institutions and
the President's Office.
In the vice-minister's words, the participants were
updated on the cyber security situation and the 2017 threats, as well as data
on intensified cyber spying, which is "clearly linked with Russia."
Last December, the government listed the
Russian-made Kaspersky Lab software used by some Lithuanian institutions as
a threat to national security. Concerns over the company's production
heightened after the US announced last year that Kaspersky Lab could cooperate
with Russia's intelligence.
By now, all managers of Lithuania's critical
information technologies systems have discarded Kaspersky Lab software.
