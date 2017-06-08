Estonian startups related to space technologies can apply for EUR 50,000 support

"Today many companies don't acknowledge that in reality their product or service is related to space or could be. Solutions that use satellite navigation or remote sensing data, materials or technologies that have been used in space -- these are just some examples of solutions and products that are welcome to take part in the application round," Martin Gorosko, Tehnopol's Startup Incubator manager, said.





"Already the application round this fall showed that Estonia is indeed a space nation and we have people and companies who develop innovative solutions connected to space," said Andrus Kurvits, manager of ESA BIC Estonia. He added that in the spring round the plan is to accept up to two more space-related startups into the programme.

The application deadline is March 8 and more detailed information can be found on the web page of ESA BIC Estonia.

Estonia started cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, so Estonian companies and research institutions could participate in ESA's projects for the first time. Estonia became a full member of ESA in 2015, which provided completely new opportunities for the Estonian space sector.

The BIC Estonia consortium consists of eight partners: Tartu Science Park, Tallinn Science Park Tehnopol, City of Tartu, City of Tallinn, University of Tartu, Tallinn University of Technology, Tartu Observatory, and Kredex.