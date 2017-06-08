Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Technology
Estonian startups related to space technologies can apply for EUR 50,000 support
"Today
many companies don't acknowledge that in reality their product or service is
related to space or could be. Solutions that use satellite navigation or remote
sensing data, materials or technologies that have been used in space -- these
are just some examples of solutions and products that are welcome to take part
in the application round," Martin
Gorosko, Tehnopol's Startup Incubator
manager, said.
"Already the application round this fall showed
that Estonia is indeed a space nation and we have people and companies who
develop innovative solutions connected to space," said Andrus Kurvits, manager of ESA BIC Estonia. He added that in the spring round the plan is
to accept up to two more space-related startups into the programme.
The application deadline is March 8 and more detailed
information can be found on the web page of ESA BIC Estonia.
Estonia started cooperation with the European Space
Agency (ESA) in 2009, so Estonian companies and research institutions could
participate in ESA's projects for the first time. Estonia became a full member
of ESA in 2015, which provided completely new opportunities for the Estonian
space sector.
The BIC Estonia consortium consists of eight partners:
Tartu Science Park, Tallinn Science Park Tehnopol, City of Tartu, City of
Tallinn, University of Tartu, Tallinn University of Technology, Tartu
Observatory, and Kredex.
