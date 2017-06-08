Macro Riga sells 1.35% of shares in HansaMatrix

On January 26 Macro Riga sold 24,664 HansaMatrix shares at the price of EUR 7.50 per share.

HansaMatrix representatives said that, as a result of the transaction, the free float of HansaMatrix will increase and has now reached 29.34%.

As reported, another of HansaMatrix shareholders, FlyCap Investment Fund I AIF, has this year made several transactions with HansaMatrix shares, reducing its holdings in the company from 22.08% to 11.62%.

HansaMatrix has a share capital of 1,829,381 shares with nominal value of EUR 1. According to the latest stock exchange information, in early January this year Macro Riga with 60.39% was the largest shareholder in HansaMatrix.

In the first nine months of 2017, HansaMatrix group reported a turnover of 14.557 million at a 21.9% rise from the same period in 2016, and its profit grew 2.7 times to EUR 1.194 million.

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.

HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.