Several Latvian state e-services portals down for several hours due to technical problems

According to a Twitter post by the State Regional Development Agency (VRAA), due to technical reasons also some other state e-services such as electronic procurement system eis.gov.lv, and portals geolatvija.lv and tapis.gov.lv are not available right now.

It is not possible to log on to the Electronic Declaration System of the State Revenue Service, if the customer chooses the option to authorize via www.latvija.lv. Also, it is not possible to long on to the e-health system, as LETA observed.

VRAA representative Kristaps Predelis told LETA that experts are working on the problems, but it is hard to predict how soon these technical problems will be solved. He said that there are no suspicions of a possible cyber attack.

Representatives of Latvian IT Security Incidents Response Institution Cert.lv said that they have received information from VRAA that some of the systems are not available due to technical problems, but this time it is nothing extraordinary.

As reported, on January 16 the information system of the Latvian National Health Service, including the new e-health system, was hit by a cyber attack that paralyzed the system for several hours.