Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:59
Several Latvian state e-services portals down for several hours due to technical problems
According to a Twitter
post by the State Regional Development Agency (VRAA), due to technical reasons
also some other state e-services such as electronic procurement system
eis.gov.lv, and portals geolatvija.lv and tapis.gov.lv are not available right
now.
It is not
possible to log on to the Electronic Declaration System of the State Revenue
Service, if the customer chooses the option to authorize via www.latvija.lv.
Also, it is not possible to long on to the e-health system, as LETA observed.
VRAA
representative Kristaps Predelis
told LETA that experts are working on
the problems, but it is hard to predict how soon these technical problems will
be solved. He said that there are no suspicions of a possible cyber attack.
Representatives
of Latvian IT Security Incidents Response Institution Cert.lv said that they
have received information from VRAA that some of the systems are not available
due to technical problems, but this time it is nothing extraordinary.
As
reported, on January 16 the information system of the Latvian National Health
Service, including the new e-health system, was hit by a cyber attack that
paralyzed the system for several hours.
