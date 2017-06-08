RER electric equipment maker sells its shares in RER-Terminals

RER representatives reported that participation of RER in the equity capital of the subsidiary company RER-Terminals had finished on January 19, 2018, after second participant BSCT additionally purchased 900 shares of RER-Terminals. Now BSCT holds 11,400 shares in RER-Terminals or 100%.

BSCT’s largest shareholder is UK-registered Silverflow Properties LLP (99,35%).

As reported, the RER shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on July 22, 2016, approved establishment of a subsidiary, RER-Terminals. The new company was registered on August 5 and initially was fully owned by RER but BSCT acquired an 8.77% stake in RER-Terminals in September. Then RER gradually further reduced its stake in RER-Terminals.

RER turned over EUR 21.481 million in the first nine months of last year, which is 57.4% more than in the same period a year ago, while the group's profit increased multiple times to EUR 1.582 million.

RER is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Its largest shareholders are Padmore Systems Corp., Lacrier Select Inc. and Mals Company Ltd.