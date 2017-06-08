Investments, Latvia, Technology, Transport
RER electric equipment maker sells its shares in RER-Terminals
RER representatives
reported that participation of RER in
the equity capital of the subsidiary company RER-Terminals had finished on January 19, 2018, after second
participant BSCT additionally purchased 900 shares of RER-Terminals. Now BSCT holds 11,400 shares in RER-Terminals or 100%.
BSCT’s largest
shareholder is UK-registered Silverflow
Properties LLP (99,35%).
As reported, the RER shareholders
at an extraordinary meeting on July 22, 2016, approved establishment of a
subsidiary, RER-Terminals. The new
company was registered on August 5 and initially was fully owned by RER but BSCT acquired an 8.77% stake in RER-Terminals
in September. Then RER gradually
further reduced its stake in RER-Terminals.
RER turned over EUR
21.481 million in the first nine months of last year, which is 57.4% more than
in the same period a year ago, while the group's profit increased multiple
times to EUR 1.582 million.
RER is quoted on the
Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Its largest shareholders are Padmore Systems Corp., Lacrier Select Inc. and Mals Company Ltd.
