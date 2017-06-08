Estonian PM emphasizes need to move on with digital issues in EU

Photo: valitsus.ee

"We must jointly create new possibilities for Europe in the form of creating a common digital and energy market and complete work with proposals, in which Estonia signed initial agreements," Ratas said in front of the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Ratas said that the Estonian presidency undoubtedly left a digital foot print. The prime minister said that the most important thing to do for ensuring the growth of the digital economy is to move on with the free movement of nonpersonal data, which is the basis for cloud data processing, the analysis of big data, artificial intelligence and the development of internet affairs.

Speaking about other topics, the prime minister highlighted the need to determine the priorities of the next multiannual budget, which would take into consideration current policies like research and agriculture, but which also meet the main concerns of the citizens, like migration and the defense of Europe.

Ratas added that the main aim of the budget is increasing the competitives of the economy of EU countries, improving connections and increasing and strengthening the common digital market.

Ratas named agreements in defense cooperation, free movement of data, solutions to the migration crisis, social protection and the fulfillment of the Paris climate agreement as success stories of the presidency.

Ratas in Strasbourg also met with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, with whom he discussed the parliament's further steps in discussing digital issues and finding long-term solutions for migration issues.