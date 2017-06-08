Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
Estonian PM emphasizes need to move on with digital issues in EU
"We
must jointly create new possibilities for Europe in the form of creating a
common digital and energy market and complete work with proposals, in which
Estonia signed initial agreements," Ratas said in front of the plenary of
the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Ratas said that the Estonian presidency undoubtedly
left a digital foot print. The prime minister said that the most important
thing to do for ensuring the growth of the digital economy is to move on with
the free movement of nonpersonal data, which is the basis for cloud data
processing, the analysis of big data, artificial intelligence and the
development of internet affairs.
Speaking about other topics, the prime minister
highlighted the need to determine the priorities of the next multiannual
budget, which would take into consideration current policies like research and
agriculture, but which also meet the main concerns of the citizens, like
migration and the defense of Europe.
Ratas added that the main aim of the budget is
increasing the competitives of the economy of EU countries, improving
connections and increasing and strengthening the common digital market.
Ratas named agreements in defense cooperation, free
movement of data, solutions to the migration crisis, social protection and the
fulfillment of the Paris climate agreement as success stories of the
presidency.
Ratas in Strasbourg also met with President of the
European Parliament Antonio Tajani, with whom he discussed the parliament's further
steps in discussing digital issues and finding long-term solutions for
migration issues.
