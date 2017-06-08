EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Technology

Barclays has no expansion plans in Lithuania

Barclays' technology center in Vilnius currently has no expansion plans, a top executive of the UK bank's Lithuanian unit said on January 16th, cites LETA/BNS.

"Barclays in Lithuania has been focusing very much on the scale that we have achieved in Lithuania. (...) At the moment, the bank is going through a continuous look into the way we are going to be operating the bank in the future and therefore there are no plans of expansion in Lithuania," Mariano Andrade Gonzalez, chief operating officer at Barclays Group Operations Center in Lithuania (BGOL), said at a news conference.


Opened in May 2010, Barclays' technology center in Vilnius currently employs a staff of over 1,100 people.




