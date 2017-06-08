Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
MP claims e-health system has been hacked in Latvia
Prime
Minister Maris Kucinskis
(Greens/Farmers) said, however, that the hacking reports have not been
confirmed.
“Not everyone is happy about the launch of the
e-health system,” Barca said, commenting on the possible motives behind the
break-in, adding that the system contains not only “sick-lists and
e-prescriptions”, but also extensive data on all residents of Latvia.
In Barca’s words, hackers gained access to the
e-health system because it was a targeted attack and the system had serious
vulnerabilities. The lawmaker could not say whether the attack came from Latvia
or abroad.
The incident has been reported to Prime Minister
Kucinskis who is in charge of the health sector while Health Minister Anda Caksa is on maternity leave. Latvia’s security agencies are also looking
into this case, Barca said.
Kucinskis said on Latvian Television this morning that
the security services have checked the situation but the information about a
hack into the e-health system has not been confirmed.
The premier explained that there had been suspicions
of an intention to disrupt the system, not a data theft. “It’s hard for me to comment
on this,” the prime minister admitted, adding that the system is working and
will be demonstrated to lawmakers at today’s meeting.
Representatives of Latvian IT Security Incidents
Response Institution Cert.lv told LETA that the hacking reports have not been
confirmed at this point but that Cert.lv together with other agencies continues
work to probe the situation.
Barca denied the use of the e-health system could be
suspended because of its numerous functional issues.
The Saeima Social and Labor Affairs Committee today
will meet to debate the launch of the e-health system and officials’
responsibility for its flaws.
