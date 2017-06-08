Economics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
Estonia, Japan share passion for digital world
|Photo: president.ee
"Though
we are far from each other geographically, we are close in spirit. Estonia and
Japan share similar democratic values as well as passion for new technologies
and digital solutions," Kaljulaid said at the meeting.
In 2019, it will be 100 hundreds since diplomatic
relations were established between Estonia and Japan as the latter recognized
the Republic of Estonia on March 6, 1919. "This is why the time of the
visit is symbolic for us as this year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of
Estonia," the president was quoted by spokespeople as saying.
Abe is accompanied in Tallinn by a representative
business and media delegation. "The relations between Estonia
and Japan are very good on the political level and I hope that this
visit will also help along greater cooperation between our companies and the
establishment of closer trade relations," Kaljulaid said after the
meeting.
An agreement on the substance of the case concerning
the economic partnership agreement between Japan and the European Unionb
was also reached last December during the Estonian presidency of the Council of
the European Union, the entry into force of which will significantly foster
trading between the two.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included the
countries' digital development and cyber security. The president and prime
minister also talked about security and topics concerning North Korea.
Shinzo Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to
visit Estonia. However, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko paid a
visit to Estonia in May 2007.
