FlyCap Fund reduces its stake in HansaMatrix share capital

On January 9, FlyCap Investment Fund I AIF in three transactions sold 120,000 shares or 6.56% stake in HansaMatrix. The price of one share in all transactions was EUR 6.55.

Thus, FlyCap Investment Fund I AIF stake in HansaMatrix share capital reduced from 22.08% to 15.52% or 283,933 shares. HansaMatrix capital consists of 1,829,381 shares of a face value of EUR 1.

According to latest data, in October 2017, HansaMatrix’s biggest shareholder was Marco Riga (60.39%).

As reported. HansaMatrix in the first nine months of last year generated EUR 14.557 million in sales, up 21.9% from the respective period last year, while the concern’s profit increased 2.7 times to EUR 1.194 million.

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.

HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.