Latvia, Legislation, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.01.2018, 08:59
LMT pays for 5G frequency bands it bought at auction in 2017
As reported, LMT, as the only bidder at the November 27 auction, bought the two frequency bands that can be used for 5G networks for their starting price of EUR 500,000. The company paid EUR 250,000 of the price as a guarantee deposit and was due to pay the remaining EUR 250,000 into the government budget by January 6, otherwise the regulator could annul the result of the auction.
As it approved the result of the auction on December 8, the regulator obliged LMT to receive at least one license to use the frequency bands in each Latvia’s city by December 31, 2023, as well as set specific conditions for the frequency bands’ hand-over.
The Public Utilities Commission had put up for auction the following frequency bands: 3,400 MHz-3,450 MHz and 3,650 MHz-3,700 MHz, which fall into the 5G spectrum of 3,400 MHz-3,800 MHz. LMT applied to both frequency bands.
- 08.01.2018 Police ask to start criminal prosecution of six persons involved in Trasta Komercbanka liquidation
- 08.01.2018 Estonia prepared to establish joint ventures with Azerbaijan
- 08.01.2018 Fitek buys Lithuania's SIS
- 08.01.2018 Liepkalni invests EUR 1.8 mln in new bakery, shop and cafe in Estonia
- 08.01.2018 Bite Latvija invests around EUR 10 mln in network infrastructure in 2017
- 05.01.2018 EU commissioner finds no data of worse products for Central, Eastern Europe
- 05.01.2018 Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe
- 05.01.2018 Cargo turnover of Ventspils port terminals rose by 7% in 2017
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent
- 05.01.2018 Дочка Inbank AS продала свою часть стартапа Veriff OU