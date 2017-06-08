LMT pays for 5G frequency bands it bought at auction in 2017

As reported, LMT, as the only bidder at the November 27 auction, bought the two frequency bands that can be used for 5G networks for their starting price of EUR 500,000. The company paid EUR 250,000 of the price as a guarantee deposit and was due to pay the remaining EUR 250,000 into the government budget by January 6, otherwise the regulator could annul the result of the auction.





As it approved the result of the auction on December 8, the regulator obliged LMT to receive at least one license to use the frequency bands in each Latvia’s city by December 31, 2023, as well as set specific conditions for the frequency bands’ hand-over.





The Public Utilities Commission had put up for auction the following frequency bands: 3,400 MHz-3,450 MHz and 3,650 MHz-3,700 MHz, which fall into the 5G spectrum of 3,400 MHz-3,800 MHz. LMT applied to both frequency bands.