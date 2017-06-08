Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Technology, Telecomunications
E-signature in Latvia was used 4.8 mln times in 2017
05.01.2018
E-signature in Latvia was used 4.8 million times, according to data of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC), the state-owned electronic services provider, cites LETA.
E-signature was used 4.2 million times in 2016, 3.2 million times in 2015, 2.3 million times in 2014, 1.8 million times in 2013, 1.2 million times in 2012, and 253,040 times in 2011.
LVRTC, owned by the state, is one of the leading providers of electronic communication services in Latvia, ensuring high quality and safe telecommunications solutions to all major mobile communications, internet and telecommunications operators in Latvia as well as state institutions. In 2016 the company generated EUR 15.126 million in turnover, and earned EUR 4.612 million in profit.
