Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:13
Revenue of Skype Estonia drops by 3.4% in the financial year
The revenue of Skype Technologies, an Estonian subsidiary of Microsoft, decreased 3.4% to 34.5 million euros in the financial year which ended in June and profit fell 27.6% to 2.4 million euros, cites LETA/BNS.
The company's average workforce was 287, 24 people less than in the previous business year. Wage expenses fell 7.4% to 15.2 million euros on year.
Next year the company plans to keep implementing the present strategy.
