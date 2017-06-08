Estonia, Internet, Technology, Telecomunications

Revenue of Skype Estonia drops by 3.4% in the financial year

The revenue of Skype Technologies, an Estonian subsidiary of Microsoft, decreased 3.4% to 34.5 million euros in the financial year which ended in June and profit fell 27.6% to 2.4 million euros, cites LETA/BNS.

The company's average workforce was 287, 24 people less than in the previous business year. Wage expenses fell 7.4% to 15.2 million euros on year.


Next year the company plans to keep implementing the present strategy.




