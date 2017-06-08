UP Invest apply for go-ahead to control Apollo Cinemas

Lithuania's Competition Council said it had received UP Invest application on Dec. 20 to purchase a 55-percent stake in Apollo Cinemas, which would make it a co-owner of the company together with another Estonian enterprise, Mirrow Institute. In Lithuania, Apollo Cinemas operates a film distribution company, Theatrical Film Distribution.

The deal is said to provide direct or indirect control of 11 companies.

In 2016, Apollo Cinemas posted a profit of 461, 000 euros on a turnover of 5.6 million euros.

UP Invest is an investment company operating assets in media, retail, IT and technologies sectors.