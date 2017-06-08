Online petition in Latvia calls for digital versions of textbooks

Andersone said that the initiative is intended to ensure that all textbooks that are officially approved by the Latvian Education and Science Ministry for use in Latvia’s schools are also made available as e-textbooks. It is also necessary to pass legislation under which the officially approved textbooks would have to be published also as e-books.





“It would be up to the parents to decide which version of the textbooks their children will use, but they should be able to choose – to buy an e-book for their offspring and keep the whole school library in a smart device, or to receive the government-funded printed textbooks,” Andersone said.





The author of the initiative noted that each year parents complain about the heavy schoolbags children have to carry around. Besides, schools have neither room for storing textbooks nor money for buying spare copies of the textbooks.





Andersone also believes that e-textbooks would help students learn new technologies and encourage their parents to read digitalized fiction books.