Government: Kaspersky Lab software poses threat to Lithuania's security
The Cabinet formulated this position during its meeting on December 20th.
The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Thursday that Kaspersky Lab "poses a potential
threat to national security", adding that critical information
infrastructure operators and public information resource managers will have to
replace the company's products with secure software in the near future.
"We must ensure the state's cyber security and, therefore, the
government's decision is timely and takes into account the assessment of
threats and vulnerabilities," Deputy Defense Minister Edvinas Kerza said in the press release.
"In cooperation with other public bodies, we worked together to find
solutions and measures that are in line with the threat assessment," he
said.
According to the vice-minister, the decision only applies to the operators
of the country's critical infrastructure, including the energy, financial and
transport sectors, and the public sector, but businesses have to assess
potential risks involved in using Kaspersky
Lab's software on an individual basis.
Russia-based Kaspersky Lab is a
leading global cyber-security and anti-virus software product supplier
