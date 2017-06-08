Government: Kaspersky Lab software poses threat to Lithuania's security

The Cabinet formulated this position during its meeting on December 20th.

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Thursday that Kaspersky Lab "poses a potential threat to national security", adding that critical information infrastructure operators and public information resource managers will have to replace the company's products with secure software in the near future.

"We must ensure the state's cyber security and, therefore, the government's decision is timely and takes into account the assessment of threats and vulnerabilities," Deputy Defense Minister Edvinas Kerza said in the press release.

"In cooperation with other public bodies, we worked together to find solutions and measures that are in line with the threat assessment," he said.

According to the vice-minister, the decision only applies to the operators of the country's critical infrastructure, including the energy, financial and transport sectors, and the public sector, but businesses have to assess potential risks involved in using Kaspersky Lab's software on an individual basis.

Russia-based Kaspersky Lab is a leading global cyber-security and anti-virus software product supplier